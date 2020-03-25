Home

Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
View Map
Lou Whitt


1927 - 2020
Lou Whitt Obituary
Lou Whitt, 92, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Horizon Senior Living, West Branch. He was born on April 24, 1927, the son of Jackson and Bethel Whitt in Davey, West Virginia. On October 31, 1954, he was united in marriage to Alice Baldwin in Indiana. He was employed as a hi-lo driver for Ford Motor Company in Livonia. His record still stands today for all his years of employment and never being late. After retirement he moved to Gladwin and worked for the Gladwin County Transit as a bus washer. He also worked at Ace Hardware in Gladwin. He was a hardworking man, Lou's hobbies included deer hunting and tinkering with his cars.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alice Whitt of Gladwin; daughter, Alison (Rick) Bullard of Gladwin; son, Philip Whitt of Gladwin; grandchildren, Christina Werth of Sandusky, MI, Carl (Courtney) Werth of Mt. Pleasant, MI and Kayla Whitt; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Nolan, Cameron, Peyton, Hunter, and Bryson; several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and all of his siblings.
Funeral services honoring Mr. Whitt will be on Friday, March 27, 2020, at noon at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, with Randy Brokaw officiating. (Per Governor Whitmer's executive order services will be limited to 50 people) visitation will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Butman Township Cemetery. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 25, 2020
