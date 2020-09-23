1/1
Louis Buzzell
Louis Buzzell went home Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Christina (Lyons); son, Louis "Bud" (Wendy) Buzzell; daughters, Jody (Mike) Armstrong, Betty Trumble, Debby (David) Wright, Jeanie Smith; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Barb, Bonnie and Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to your local Christ centered house of worship, or Alzheimer's Association. Per our parents request, there will not be a formal good bye service as dad has been celebrating with Jesus since Sunday morning. We grieve his loss, but we also know he will be waiting for us, alongside our Lord and Savior, when it's our turn to go home.
Arrangements are being handled by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
