Louise Walters, 72, passed away peacefully at her home on August 21, 2020. Louise leaves behind an extensive family of fifty-five nieces and nephews for which she was very proud. Louise was known for her world-renowned enthusiasm, not holding back her opinion and a knack of telling like it is. You always knew where you stood with Louise.
Louise was a proud graduate of Our Lady of Sorrows High School, class of 1966. Louise was not known for her academic achievements, but rather her historic record breaking detentions.
Her extensive vocabulary included more curse words than most people learn in a lifetime. Used in every conceivable venue, it made no difference to Louise. Never spoken to hurt or defame, but rather to shock and awe the recipient. If I had a swear jar, I could have retired years earlier.
Louise had several noteworthy careers including mail carrier ("streetwalker" to her many friends), professional volunteer, not-for-profit caterer and "frozen lactate specialist" (ice cream parlor owner). Louise's true personality was on full display as the owner of Two Scoops ice cream shop in Gladwin, Michigan. No customer left without a smile or chocolate on their face.
She will be sorely missed by her husband of fifty years, Tom Walters and her brother, Robert Williams, sister-in-law, Cathy Williams and numerous friends.
Louise was preceded in death by her brothers, David Williams and James Williams; her sisters, Joan Williams, Jean Williams, Mary Knight and Marie Terese Williams.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 5:30 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from noon until the time of service.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Butman Township Fire Rescue Department and the McLaren Hospice. Please send donations to Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, 440 E. Cedar Ave., Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.