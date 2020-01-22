|
|
Lucille Marie Whisler of Gladwin Michigan passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 in San Diego, California. She and her late husband, Robert (Bob) Whisler were married in Midland Michigan on January 28, 1950. After living in the city of Gladwin for 68 years she and Bob moved to San Diego on October 21, 2018, to be closer to their family. Bob preceded her in death passing away on December 7, 2018 in San Diego.
Lucille was born the daughter of the late Elmer and Jennie Koontz on April 3, 1926, in Gladwin County. She is survived by a son, Robert Whisler and wife Patti Whisler of Poway California, three grandchildren; Mica (Whisler) Neville of Gillette Wyoming, Jacob Whisler of Santa Monica California and Andrea Whisler of Poway California; two great grandchildren; Bridget and Addison Neville of Edgemont South Dakota and a niece Joyce Marie (Koontz) Link of Saginaw Michigan.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was predeceased by a son, Michael Whisler, a brother, Floyd Koontz and sister-in-law, Vera (Donn) Koontz and niece Barbara Jean (Koontz) Sterling of Ionia Michigan.
Lucille grew up on the family farm in Gladwin Township. Upon graduating from high school she went to work for Bell Telephone in Midland where she met Bob who had recently returned from service in WWII. After getting married she left Bell to focus entirely on raising the family while Bob worked for Dow Chemical. She was a quiet and loving wife and mother who enjoyed her hobbies of vegetable gardening, photography, ceramics and taking care of the home and family she so dearly loved.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 24 at 11 a.m. at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary 13243 Poway Road, Poway, California 92064.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 23, 2020