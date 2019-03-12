Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
430 SOUTH ROSS ST.
Beaverton, MI 48612
(989) 435-9841
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Dailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula B. Dailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lula B. Dailey Obituary
Lula B. Dailey, 83, of Beaverton, previously of Bay City, passed away at the Toni & Trish House in Auburn, Michigan on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born in Harrison, Michigan on Jan. 16, 1936, the daughter of Floyd and Eliza (Reid) Hall. She was united in marriage to John Dailey on March 28, 1964. He predeceased her in 1984. Her hobbies were playing Bingo, but her passion was her grandchildren. She adored them and took great pleasure in attending their sporting events and watching them play. She was a bit of a social butterfly and enjoyed hanging out with her many friends and family.
Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Laurie (Troy) Tremper of Beaverton; son, Rex Dailey of Bay City. She was blessed with four precious grandchildren, Jordan, Cuyler, Madison (Travis) and Olyvia; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Dailey; parents, Floyd and Eliza Hall; sister, June Heppner; three brothers, Floyd Hall, George Hall, John Hall; brother-in-law, Robert Dailey.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services were conducted by Pastor Martin Hodge on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 5 p.m., with visitation was at 2 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
Download Now