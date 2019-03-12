Lula B. Dailey, 83, of Beaverton, previously of Bay City, passed away at the Toni & Trish House in Auburn, Michigan on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born in Harrison, Michigan on Jan. 16, 1936, the daughter of Floyd and Eliza (Reid) Hall. She was united in marriage to John Dailey on March 28, 1964. He predeceased her in 1984. Her hobbies were playing Bingo, but her passion was her grandchildren. She adored them and took great pleasure in attending their sporting events and watching them play. She was a bit of a social butterfly and enjoyed hanging out with her many friends and family.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Laurie (Troy) Tremper of Beaverton; son, Rex Dailey of Bay City. She was blessed with four precious grandchildren, Jordan, Cuyler, Madison (Travis) and Olyvia; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Dailey; parents, Floyd and Eliza Hall; sister, June Heppner; three brothers, Floyd Hall, George Hall, John Hall; brother-in-law, Robert Dailey.

Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services were conducted by Pastor Martin Hodge on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 5 p.m., with visitation was at 2 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 13, 2019