Lynette K. Hutchinson, 70, of Clare, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Lynette was born March 26, 1950, the daughter of Marion and Laural (Allen) Hildebrandt in Gladwin. She graduated from Beaverton High School in 1968. She was united in marriage to Frank Hutchinson on June 15, 1968, at the Eagle Church of God in Clare, and they enjoyed almost fifty-two years together.
In her younger years, Lynette was a homemaker. She was creative and loved to make wedding cakes and flower arrangements, and she could sew almost anything. She sang in the family gospel group Eagle Ridge Quartet, and was a lifelong member of the Eagle Church of God. As her children got older, Lynette then worked as a Chiropractic Assistant for over twenty years, until her failing health caused her to retire. In more recent years, she came to enjoy bird watching and cuddling with her cats, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was very important to her, and she will be deeply missed.
Lynette is survived by her husband, Frank; her children, Bonnie Hutchinson (Dave Anderson), Penny Hutchinson (Lenny Wills), and David Hutchinson; and her parents, Marion and Laural (Allen) Hildebrandt, all of Clare. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Danielle Anderson of Harrison, Richie Walters (Ashley Randall) of Clare, and Joshua Valentine of Gladwin; great-grandchildren, Aubree and Austin Favel; and her sisters, Phyllis (Cameron) Goetz of Wisconsin, Dawn (Joe) Foss of Clare, Yvonne Hildebrandt of Clare and Lori (Mike) Knoertzer of Gladwin. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki in April of 2019.
A private funeral service will take place at the Clare Chapel of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Burial will follow at the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare. A public service will be held at a later date yet to be determined. Memorial contributions in memory of Lynette may be directed toward the family. Online condolences may be shared with the Hutchinson family at www.stephensonwyman.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 15, 2020