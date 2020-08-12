1/1
Mabel Lorraine Nickless
Mabel Lorraine Nickless, age 92, passed away on August 2, 2020 at the MidMichigan Medical Center, West Branch with her family by her side. Mabel was born on December 17, 1927 to the late Grant and Annabelle (Fisher) Fetterolf. She married the love of her life Gerald H. "Jerry" Nickless on April 24, 1948, he predeceased her on November 6, 2005. Mabel enjoyed cooking, trips to the casino, and traveling. She also enjoyed deer hunting always aiming to out hunt Gerald. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Darla (Gary) Most; grandchildren, Dawn (Eric) Hamilton, Jason Most, Mavis Norman, Heather Thomas; great-grandchildren, Kristen (Ian) Galvin, Lauren (Tim) Kalman, Logan (Jessie) Wolfe, Nicholas Most, Autumn Hamilton, Corey Lyons, Grace Anderson, Amber Piotrowicz, Ashlyn Rosekrans; great-great-grandchildren, Hunter Wolfe and Ira Galvin; brother, Raymond Fetterolf; sister, Roseann Cronk; and sister-in-law, Sandra Fetterolf. She is predeceased by her son, Randy Nickless; brother, William Fetterolf; sister, Eloise (Junior) Bigelow; brother-in-law, Robert Cronk; and sister-in-law, Catherine Fetterolf.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
