Mae Elizabeth (Zimmer) Hetherington, 89, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Midland. She was born on November 5, 1930 the daughter of Edward and Cora (Wirick) Zimmer in Gladwin. Mae was a lifetime resident of Gladwin. She married Clarence Hetherington on December 15, 1950 in Gladwin. Clarence preceded her in death in 1997. She was employed by the Gladwin Hospital as a Dietitian, retiring in 1997 after 27 years. She also was a member of V.F.W. post 7303 Ladies Auxiliary.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Clarence Hetherington, Darla Jones, Lucinda "Cindy" LaMay, and Anna Hetherington, all of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with 18 wonderful grandchildren; 23 precious great-grandchildren and five adorable great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Zimmer of Gladwin. Besides her husband, Mae was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roy and Donald; and a sister, Marie Hetherington.
Funeral services honoring Mae took place on Tuesday, July, 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Family greeted friends on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. She was laid to rest in Grout Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christmas Kindness of Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.