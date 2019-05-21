Malcolm Boulton, 72, of Beaverton, MI, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born on Aug. 30, 1946, the son of Alan and Evelyn (Salmon) Boulton in Fenton, MI. Malcolm worked as a mechanic for several bowling alleys in Genesee and Washtenaw counties. After various stops, he continued his journey to Beaverton where he resided and worked for the past 20 years at the Beaverton Bowl & Lounge. He was an enthusiast of NASCAR, MSU sports and Detroit Tigers baseball.

Malcolm was a man that had many talents, he could fix anything he set his mind to and was an avid bowler and golfer. When he wasn't fixing something or talking sports, Malcolm loved watching and feeding the birds outside.

Left to cherish his memory are his companion and life partner, Tina Couture; children, Kevin (Sofia) Boulton, Peggy Boulton and Cassandra (Gilbert) Bruce; step-children, Bob (Jennifer) Whitehouse, Jennifer (Jason) Whithouse-Kasper, and Jimmy (Kathleen) Whitehouse. His children blessed him with wonderful grandchildren, Andrea (Amanda), Miranda (Willie), Andrew (Rachel), Blake, Chelsea, Dylan, Kylie, Lauren and Trey. He is also survived by his siblings, Kent (Vanessa) Boulton, Esther Hiuser; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 W. Hill Rd., Flint, MI. Visitation was on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, MI and on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 21, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Swartz Funeral Home, Flint, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 22, 2019