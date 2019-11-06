Home

Marcena Tina Pacquette Obituary
Marcena "Tina" Pacquette, 82, of Gladwin, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Horizon Senior Living VI in Gladwin. She was born on Dec. 9, 1936, the daughter of George and Esther Winkel in Detroit. She has lived in Gladwin since 2002, previously residing in Berkley, Detroit, and Waterford.
She was a member of the Good Shepherd Fellowship Church in Gladwin.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pamela Dunkle; four grandsons; sister, Sue Plichett; and special friend, Kathleen Nemyer. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles Pacquette in 2014.
Memorial services will be conducted by Pastor Charles Campbell on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Christian Fellowship, 284 Norway St., Wooden Shoe, Gladwin. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial Contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Christian Fellowship.
Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 7, 2019
