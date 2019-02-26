Margaret (Taylor) Engelman passed away at the age of 97 on Feb. 18, 2019. Born in Beaver-Dam, Kentucky on Dec. 18, 1921 to Omer and Callie (Cox) Taylor. With her family at the age of 3-years-old, she moved to Hazel Park, Michigan.

After graduation from Hazel Park High School, Margaret met and married Bernard Engelman in 1941. After raising their four children they moved to Rosebush, Michigan.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband in 1998, as well as her two brothers, Chester and Wendell. Margaret then moved to Gladwin, Michigan.

She is survived by her four children, Judith Lentz (Walter), Gladwin, MI and Watch Hill, RI, Mark Engelman, Gladwin, MI, Robin Anderson, Beaverton, MI, and Jane Clark (Greg) Clark, Shelby Township, MI, where she was lovingly cared for the last ten years of her life. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Margaret enjoyed many, many, hours at the table playing pinochle. She will also be remembered for her love of reading, her garden, and cooking for her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held in AuGres, MI in the spring at the convenience of the family.