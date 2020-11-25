Margurite Ruth Baier, 97, passed away on November 19, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. She was born on November 17, 1923 in East Lansing, MI to Frederick and Emma (Malzo) Pletz.

After graduating from high school in 1941, she attended college at the Rochester School of Music in New York where she majored in music. She had a beautiful soprano voice and was accomplished in both piano and organ. She even learned to play a pipe organ. When World War II broke out in December 1941, she wanted to return home but her parents encouraged her to finish the year. In 1942 she returned home to finish her degree at Michigan State University.

On August 16, 1947 she married Oscar Baier who was the love of her life. Oscar was an engineer at Oldsmobile when he died of cancer on July 28, 1977. Marge worked for the Aldinger Direct Mail and Advertising Co. in East Lansing for many years as the office manager. She remembered doing some advertisements and mailings promoting Sugar Springs in the early 1970's. Marge had many interests including gardening, cooking, and crafts, but her main interest was her family, her church, and music.

After graduating from MSU, she became the choir director at Colonial Village Baptist Church in Lansing. She served in that capacity from 1945 to 1983 when she moved with her sister-in-law, Alice Eckhart, and their mothers to Sugar Springs in Gladwin, MI. They attended Round Lake Baptist and moved with the church to Emmanuel Baptist Church where she became the choir director. She served in that capacity until she retired in 2014. She also served as the first choir director for the Gladwin Community Christian Choir from 2003 to 2014.

After retiring from directing, she became their treasurer from 2014 through 2019. She had been involved in church music for 69 years. She served as treasurer at Emmanuel Baptist for a number of years and even learned to do the church books on the computer when she was 80 years old. She served on the decorating committee and headed up the Joy Group with Alice. They drove around the state looking for fun things to do and places to eat for the seniors in the church. Mom was loved by everyone and often described as a "saint" by those who knew her. She loved people and sought to always be a blessing and encourager.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Sothers (Archie) Nashville, TN and Dianna Gonzales (Dan) Gladwin, MI; grandchildren, Jennifer Jones, Kathi Gipson, Lisa Lundwall, and Heather Logsdon; great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Dakota Gipson, Moriah, Abigail, and Tobin Lundwall, Wyatt and Luke Logsdon; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on November 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Lansing, Michigan. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.

Mom was loved and will be missed by her family, friends and everyone who knew her. We look forward to seeing her again, leading a choir in heaven.

