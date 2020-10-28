1/1
Marie Ann Klamer
1948 - 2020
Marie Ann Klamer (nee Soehnel) of Bay City, Michigan fell asleep in Jesus' arms and entered into eternal life with him on October 26, 2020 after a brief battle with brain cancer. She was born to Joseph and Elizabeth (Slabic) Soehnel on December 14, 1948 in Gladwin, Michigan and was united to her savior Jesus Christ in the waters of holy baptism shortly thereafter. Her faith in Christ bestowed by the Holy Spirit was her foundation both in life and in death, and she was eager to confess her hope in Christ and His forgiveness, life, and salvation.
On April 25, 1970, Marie was united in holy matrimony to Larry Klamer at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin. Marie and Larry were blessed to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year.
Marie began a career as a Registered Nurse in 1973 and served in various capacities as an R.N. until her retirement as an oncology nurse in 2010. Throughout most of her life, Marie enjoyed feeding and watching birds (and squirrels) in her backyard, tending to her many flower gardens in her yard, and marveling at the grandeur of God's creation in the night sky, particularly the moon and its various phases. Marie's greatest earthly joy was her grandchildren, family, and many dear friends.
Marie is survived by her husband, Larry; her son, Rev. Lance (Melissa) Klamer; and her grandchildren, Lydia Marie, Christiana, Carl, and Jakob. Also her beloved brothers and sisters, Patricia Soehnel, Anthony (Karen) Soehnel, June Soehnel, Anna (William) Harper; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy Soehnel, Barbara Handy, Duane (Darlene) Klamer, and Ronald (Josette) Klamer; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Albert and Verna (Jungmann) Klamer; sister, Theresa (Robert) Kozak; brothers, Francis Soehnel, Chester Soehnel, and Joseph Soehnel; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann (Klamer) Perry; as well as nephews, Ari Golden and Aaron Soehnel.
Marie's family would like to extend a special thanks for the extraordinary care given by Marie's sister, Anna and niece, Shannan Suchyta, to the staff of Brian's House in Essexville, as well as to the parish staff at Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn, Michigan, Pastor Schian, Kantor Nathan Beethe, and Deaconess Mika Patron for their excellent care and support.
Funeral liturgy will take place at Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn, Michigan on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Aaron T. Schian. Marie's family will receive visitors at the Church on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to Grace Lutheran Church or Brian's House. www.gephartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
NOV
2
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
October 27, 2020
Our prayers and condolences to you Larry, Pastor Lance and Melissa, and all of your family. We were fortunate to have known Marie for a short time during Pastor Lance's time with our congregation at Hope in Dewitt. She always had a kind and positive word for everyone, and was a joy to be around. There is no doubt she will be spending her eternity with much joy in the presence of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Kathy and Jesse Ruiz
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Marie's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Larry, Lance, and the family. She was such a spiritual, vibrant person. She would always say, "What a beautiful day!" and "Have a blessed day!" She loved nature and enjoyed feeding the birds, and taking care of flowers outside. We will miss seeing her working in the yard. Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with the family.
Bill and Blanche Badour & family
Neighbor
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gephart Funeral Home
October 27, 2020
I am so very sorry. She was a beautiful, caring person. I worked with her at Bay Med/McLaren. May she Rest In Peace and May God wrap his arms around her family and help them through this difficult time.
Colleen Packard
Coworker
October 27, 2020
Marie was an excellent Nurse, very caring Nurse. I worked with her many many years and always knew it was gonna be a pretty good day, because Marie was working! Prayers to her Family, especially Sister, dear Anna.
Kay Schuch
Coworker
October 27, 2020
I will miss Marie immensely. She was a wonderful sister-in-law, friend, and Christian mentor to me. My heart and love goes out to all her family and friends who mourn her loss. My solace is in the fact she has passed over to be in heaven where Jesus has prepared a place for her. May God comfort us in our loss of Marie.
Barbara Handy
October 27, 2020
Marie was such a very special and inspirational lady! Heaven surely gained a wonderful angel when she relocated there. I will miss her quotes on Facebook. It was my pleasure to know her and call her friend. Sincere sympathy to Larry, Lance and his family.
Denise Sequin
Friend
October 26, 2020
We are never fully prepared for this day to come, however Marie was so strong in her faith that she knew our Lord could see she was tired and no cure could be found. I’ve been praying for you Larry, Lance and the entire family, May your memories take you through this most difficult time. Jan Wejrowski
Jan Wejrowski
Friend
October 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to our neighbor Larry and his family. Marie was such a joy as a neighbor. I know the angels have welcomed her to paradise. Sincerely, Fred and Mary Jo Wingeier
Mary Jo Wingeier
Friend
