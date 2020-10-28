Our prayers and condolences to you Larry, Pastor Lance and Melissa, and all of your family. We were fortunate to have known Marie for a short time during Pastor Lance's time with our congregation at Hope in Dewitt. She always had a kind and positive word for everyone, and was a joy to be around. There is no doubt she will be spending her eternity with much joy in the presence of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

Kathy and Jesse Ruiz

Acquaintance