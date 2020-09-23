1/1
Marilyn F. Roggow
Marilyn F. Roggow, 79, of Gladwin passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 12, 1941, the daughter of Henry and Frieda (Steinkraus) Will in Gladwin. She married William Roggow on August 14, 1965. They cherished 55 wonderful years of marriage. Marilyn worked for PNC bank as a teller, where she loved working with her customers. Marilyn loved her family and was a devoted Christian, where she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in West Branch.
Left to cherish her memory are he husband, William Roggow of Gladwin; sons, David (Annette) Roggow of Gladwin and Daniel (Sheryl) Roggow of Gladwin; grandchildren, Brittney, Curtis, Blake, Emily, Kassidee, Branden, Danielle, Erik, Erik Peters, and Adam Peters; brother, Eldon (Gail) Will of Gladwin; brother-in-law, Neal Kleiss of Gladwin; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy Kleiss; brother, Wayne Will.
Funeral services for Marilyn will be conducted by Pastor Thomas Teall on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in West Branch. Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin and on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Baptist Cemetery, West Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to Hospice Compassus. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
