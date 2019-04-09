|
|
Marilyn L. Farmer, age 85 of Beaverton, MI, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born the daughter of Earl and Goldie (Groh) Matteson on Jan. 23, 1934, in Pontiac. In October of 1962 she was united in marriage to Url Farmer in Rochester. She was a homemaker and she has lived in Gladwin County since 1970, previously residing in Rochester.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sue Ann (Ronald) Cornell of Beaverton; grandchildren, Shane and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Dominick, Daniell, Kyleigh and Baleigh; sister, Barbara Jenne of Grand Blanc; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Url; parents; son, James Simpson; sisters, Mickey, Beverly and Jenny; brother, Earl. Honoring her wishes cremation will take place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, MI. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 10, 2019