Marjorie Merrick
Marjorie Merrick (Marguerite Mafalda Congionti) passed away peacefully at her home on October 26, 2020 with her loving family at her bedside. She was born on September 20, 1927 in Rogers City, Michigan. After graduating in the top of her class from Rogers City High School, Marjorie moved to Gladwin, Michigan where she married Leonard J. Merrick and raised five amazing, professional children!
Her family revered her for her great examples of integrity, industriousness, pride and unbelievable tenacity and strength of character. She marched to her own drummer and stood steadfast in her convictions. Mom was very intelligent and intuitive; her house was a place of comfort to dine and commiserate in at any time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vinzenso Congionti, Grace Antonette Rosati; sisters, Ida Congionti, Virginia (Kenneth) Latulip, Emma (Harvey) Dullack; and husband, Leonard James Merrick. Mother was adored by her children, Cynthia (Oscar) de Goa, Connie Merrick, Candy Hetherington, Jim (Michele) Merrick, Brian (Jill) Merrick; grandchildren, Keri (Seth) Watson, Chad Hetherington, Brock (Jaime) Hetherington, Tia de Goa, Kamell de Goa, Malyka (Tim) de Goa, Damian (Sara) de Goa, Mylea de Goa, James (Angie) Merrick, Jr., Jason (Lindsay) Merrick, Jon (April) Merrick, Brian (Emily) Merrick, Jr., Jake (April) Merrick; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. A private celebration in her honor will be held on November 9 with her family. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Rose of Lima Parish, 805 S. Jefferson Avenue, Hastings, MI, 49058. Arrangements by Girrbach Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence visit www.girrbachfuneralhome.net.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
