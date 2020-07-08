1/1
Mark W. Vannest
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark W. Vannest, age 70, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Detroit on September 23, 1949 to the late Wellington and Olive (Lucas) Vannest. Mark married Ginna Hayes on October 17, 2005 in Traverse City. He attended City Church and was strong in his faith. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and papa. He was an avid golfer, competitive player when it came to games, hard worker, humorous, and touched many people's hearts.
Mark is survived by his wife of 14 years, Ginna; children, Rob (April) Vannest, Angie (Robby) Griffith, Jennifer Vannest (fiance, Christopher Abshire); brother, Wayne (LaNeel). Preceded in death by brothers, Harold (Karen), Byron (Janet), Dennis (Susan), Mike (Karen) Steinkraus; sister, Linda (Roy) Staley; stepchildren, Tamera Chavez and Isaac Hayes; grandchildren, Christian, Hudson, Cameron, Ava, Micah, Ella, Ila, and Vivian.
A funeral will be held 11 a.m., Friday, July 11, 2020 at City Church, 1895 N. Keystone Rd. The family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved