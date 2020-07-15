Mark W. Vannest, age 70, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Detroit on September 23, 1949 to the late Wellington and Olive (Lucas) Vannest. Mark married Ginna Hayes on October 17, 2005 in Traverse City. He attended City Church and was strong in his faith. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and papa. He was an avid golfer, competitive player when it came to games, hard worker, humorous, and touched many people's hearts.
Mark is survived by his wife of 14 years, Ginna; children, Rob (April) Vannest, Angie (Robby) Griffith, Jennifer Vannest (fiance, Christopher Abshire); brother, Wayne (LaNeel), Byron (Janet), Dennis (Susan), Mike (Karen) Steinkraus; sister, Linda (Roy) Staley, sister-in-law Karen; stepchildren, Tamera Chavez and Isaac Hayes; grandchildren, Christian, Hudson, Cameron, Ava, Micah, Ella, Ila, and Vivian. He was predeceased by his brother Harold.
A funeral was held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 11, 2020 at City Church, 1895 N. Keystone Rd. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com
