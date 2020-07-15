1/1
Mark W. Vannest
Mark W. Vannest, age 70, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Detroit on September 23, 1949 to the late Wellington and Olive (Lucas) Vannest. Mark married Ginna Hayes on October 17, 2005 in Traverse City. He attended City Church and was strong in his faith. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and papa. He was an avid golfer, competitive player when it came to games, hard worker, humorous, and touched many people's hearts.
Mark is survived by his wife of 14 years, Ginna; children, Rob (April) Vannest, Angie (Robby) Griffith, Jennifer Vannest (fiance, Christopher Abshire); brother, Wayne (LaNeel), Byron (Janet), Dennis (Susan), Mike (Karen) Steinkraus; sister, Linda (Roy) Staley, sister-in-law Karen; stepchildren, Tamera Chavez and Isaac Hayes; grandchildren, Christian, Hudson, Cameron, Ava, Micah, Ella, Ila, and Vivian. He was predeceased by his brother Harold.
A funeral was held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 11, 2020 at City Church, 1895 N. Keystone Rd. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
July 9, 2020
Mark was a great friend and just an all around great person to all. He was always making me smile in church. Mark will be very Missed and many prayers for the family.
Linda Ainslie Mock
Friend
July 9, 2020
He was one of the nicest guys in school. And alot of fun. Rest in peace friend.
Cece Edgar white
Friend
July 9, 2020
I remember Mark years ago. He always had a sweet car. Got to know the test of his family thru church. So sorry to see his passing
We will pray for the family during this time is sorrow and in the days ahead. Rest in Peace, Mark.
Sandy Parker Crawford Wentz
Friend
