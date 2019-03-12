Home

Sisson Funeral Home
135 North Silverleaf Street
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
Marlene L. Shears

Marlene L. Shears Obituary
Marlene L. Shears, 79, passed away March 6, 2019 at Gladwin Pines following a brief illness. She was born on Feb. 10, 1940 in Redford, Michigan to the late Eugene and Dorothy (Moe) Mumaw. She married Edward "Joe" Shears in Pontiac, Michigan on Oct. 14, 1966, he survives her. Joe and Marlene moved to Beaverton after she retired from the Lake Orion City Fire Department.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years and their children, Janine Courtney, Jeff and Julie Shears, and Stacey and Greg McCallum; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy La Lone and her fur babies, Benny and Roxie. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Mumaw.
Honoring Marlene's wishes cremation has taken place and a family service will be held later. Arrangements are entrusted to Sisson Funeral Home.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 13, 2019
