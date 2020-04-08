|
Mr. Frye 80 passed away April 2, 2020 at his home following a lingering illness. He was born in Gladwin on October 7, 1939 to the late Harold and Hazel (Shell) Frye. He married his high school sweetheart Patricia "Pat" Bateson on July 11, 1959 in Gladwin. She survives him. Marv was a long time truck driver. He loved being with his family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife of 60 years are their children, Brian and Sue Frye, Dawn and Harry Uhl, Craig and Karen Frye and Kevin and Jamie Frye; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Rodney and Gerri Frye, Elton Frye and Gregg Frye; two sisters, Valois Burns and Vana and Joe Haley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Donald Bateson, Mary Bateson and Lillian Bateson.
Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place with a family celebration at a later date. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Grace Hospice, 1484 Straits Dr., Suite 2, Bay City, Michigan 48706. Arrangements were entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 8, 2020