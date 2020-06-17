Marvin Long

Mr. Long, 94, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Hoyt Nursing and Rehabilitation following a brief illness. He was born in Saginaw on May 13, 1925 to the late Alvin and Myrtle (Ross) Long. Marv enlisted into the U.S. Navy directly from High School and retired from General Motor-Saginaw Manufacturing Plant in June 1978. Marv after retirement moved to Gladwin with his wife, the former Lillian "Lee" Ladebauche, whom he married on June 25, 1949 in Saginaw, Michigan. She preceded him in death on October 3, 1998. He was a very active member in Sacred Heart Parish working the Sacred Heart Mission and a lay minister. Marv was an avid gardener making sure there was enough produce and flowers for everyone. He enjoyed wood working and caring how his family was doing.

He is survived by his children, Thomas E. and Traci Long, Elizabeth and Jimmy Johnston and Lawrence "Larry" and Laura Long; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Eleanor Bischoff; a sister-in-law, Sheila Long. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Long; two brothers, Louie Long and Robert Long.

Funeral mass will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Marcel Portelli presiding. Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until time of service, following COVID-19 guidelines. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery with military honors.



