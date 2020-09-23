Mary A. Gray of Gladwin went to meet the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2020, at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her family; husband, Ronald and her daughters who sang her favorite hymns as she passed peacefully into her father's arms. Mary was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 15, 1940. She lived in the Detroit area for most of her life where she met and married her husband, Ronald G. Gray in 1957. They raised their five children in the Detroit area until 1980 when they moved to Gladwin, Michigan.

Mary will be remembered for her deep devotion to her Lord Jesus and to her family. Mary is survived by her husband, Ronald of Gladwin; her son, Gary; and her daughters, Doris (Tom), Deborah (Trevor), Patricia, and Cheryl (Todd). She is also survived by her beloved sister, Jean (Tom). Together, Ron and Mary are blessed with 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Marvin Beavers.

Most people who knew Mary knew she was a card shark. She was incredibly competitive in her card playing and rarely lost. She loved to play cards with her family and her friend, Carol. Mary's favorite color was blue. She also had a cheeky sense of humor and once took her children to the neighbor's house to sing Christmas carols in July! Mary loved to swim and she was a strong swimmer. While Mary spent her later years in Gladwin, Michigan, she loved city life and often said she wouldn't mind moving back to the Detroit area where she was blessed with many close friends.

Mary was known to take phone calls from her grandchildren at all hours of the night, and she loved to keep them company when they needed her most. She was a night owl and loved to do the dishes at night. She was known to keep a meticulous house and taught all of her children the 'proper' way to clean a bathroom and vacuum a floor. She was known to oversee vacuuming and would often request a second, third, or fourth pass. Those last passes were usually an attempt to get her children to smile and grimace, making house cleaning a little more aggravating then it should be, and we all look back at this with great humor. She told each of her children that they were her favorite. Mary will be remembered for her legacy of compassion, her great ability to comfort others, and her devotion to God, her husband, and her family.

A visitation was held at the funeral home on September 17, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service was held on September 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Arrangements are in the care of Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.



