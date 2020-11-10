Mary Jo Hillman (Kigar), 70, of Gladwin passed away from a heart attack on Monday, November 2, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 24, 1950, the daughter of Ethel and Donald Kigar in Gladwin. Born and raised in Gladwin, Mary Jo was a lifetime resident. Early in her career, she was employed by the Gladwin Nursing and Rehab Center, and also worked at the Gladwin hospital as an admissions clerk. In her later years, she became a caretaker for numerous Gladwin residents.
Mary Jo was blessed to spend 32 years with her lifetime partner, Al Nearing, and together shared many wonderful memories. She is also survived by her children, Shelly (Jeff) Ricker, Troy (Sara) Hillman, and Brandon (Allison) Hillman, stepson, Jeremy (Carrie) Nearing. Her children blessed her with six grandchildren, Zack, Kelly, Scott, Tyler, Cameron, and Ella. Left to cherish her memory are her two sisters, Donna Lee Costanzo (Dante) and Jean Engel (Charles). In Addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins. Mary Jo is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Donald Kigar; sister, Jan Denise Kigar; and brother, Bill Kigar of Gladwin.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and memorial services will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.