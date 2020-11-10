1/1
Mary Jo (Kigar) Hillman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jo Hillman (Kigar), 70, of Gladwin passed away from a heart attack on Monday, November 2, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 24, 1950, the daughter of Ethel and Donald Kigar in Gladwin. Born and raised in Gladwin, Mary Jo was a lifetime resident. Early in her career, she was employed by the Gladwin Nursing and Rehab Center, and also worked at the Gladwin hospital as an admissions clerk. In her later years, she became a caretaker for numerous Gladwin residents.
Mary Jo was blessed to spend 32 years with her lifetime partner, Al Nearing, and together shared many wonderful memories. She is also survived by her children, Shelly (Jeff) Ricker, Troy (Sara) Hillman, and Brandon (Allison) Hillman, stepson, Jeremy (Carrie) Nearing. Her children blessed her with six grandchildren, Zack, Kelly, Scott, Tyler, Cameron, and Ella. Left to cherish her memory are her two sisters, Donna Lee Costanzo (Dante) and Jean Engel (Charles). In Addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins. Mary Jo is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Donald Kigar; sister, Jan Denise Kigar; and brother, Bill Kigar of Gladwin.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and memorial services will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved