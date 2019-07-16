Mary "Joan" Joan Iutzi, 84 of rural Harrison passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Joan was born Dec. 31, 1934 in Swartz Creek, Michigan, the daughter of Albert Pat Lyons and Mary Evelyn (Huff) Lyons. Joan graduated from Harrison High School in 1953. On Jan. 16, 1954 at Skeels Baptist Church, Gladwin, Joan was united in marriage to Mr. Bernard "Bud" Ray Iutzi.

Mrs. Iutzi was a lifetime resident and respected member of the Harrison community. Joan attended and was involved at Skeels Baptist Church, Gladwin for many years. Her faith and confidence in Christ carried her through her recent battle with cancer. Joan's faith was a great testimony and encouragement to her family; whom she told, "This is not goodbye, but I'll see you later."

She spent twelve years driving a school bus for Harrison Community Schools, ensuring that many community children arrived to and from school safely. Joan enjoyed working in her yard and flower gardens, and was known to expand those areas every year into beautiful works of art. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, reading a "good book", woodworking alongside her husband Bud creating family heirlooms to be cherished for many years. Joan loved animals, especially her dogs. She was an avid MSU football fan and Detroit Tigers fan. Her greatest love and passion was serving her family.

Surviving Mrs. Iutzi is her loving husband and best friend of sixty-five years, Mr. Bud Iutzi of Harrison; one son, Michael Iutzi and wife Jane of Harrison; three daughters, Mary Hayes and husband Graig of Mason, Michigan, Debbie Alton and husband Kevin of Lansing, Michigan and Tina Teed of Orleans, Michigan; seven grandchildren; one sister, Jean Amble of Brimley, Michigan; many nieces, nephews; and her beloved dog, Annie. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Patrick Roland Iutzi; three grandbabies; one son-in-law, Brian Teed; and one brother-in-law, Dick Amble.

Funeral services honoring Mrs. Iutzi will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison with Pastor Don Block officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison. Burial will be in Cedar Crest Cemetery, Harrison. Memorial gifts in memory of Joan may be considered to the Iutzi family, in care of: Mr. Bud Iutzi. To share an online memory or condolence with Joan's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Iutzi are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison 989-539-7810. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 17, 2019