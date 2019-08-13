|
Maude Daniels, 93, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on Aug. 12, 2019 in Gladwin. She was born the daughter of William and Polly (Webster) Moore on Nov. 11, 1925 in Detroit. She was united in marriage to Frederick Alcorn on March 3, 1956. He preceded her in death in 1969. She then married Benjamin Daniels in September of 1970. He also preceded her in death in 2003.
Maude was a member of Assembly of God Church in Gladwin and had a great love for crocheting. Maude has lived in Gladwin the last 17 years, previously residing in Brethren, Michigan.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Robert) Wibley of Gladwin; sons, Henry (Krista) Daniels of Otisville and John (Sandy) Daniels of West Bloomfield. Maude also has daughters, Alice (Dave) Stamman of Pontiac, Frieda Daniels of Pontiac and Lois Daniels of northern Michigan; along with a son-in-law, Delbert Bush of Keego Harbor. Her children blessed her with 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Along with both her husbands, she was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patricia Bush; sons, Garry Alcorn and Joe Daniels; one sister and two brothers.
According to her wishes cremation will take place and a memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Brad Withrow on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church, Gladwin. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements in care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Aug. 14, 2019