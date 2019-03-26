Maurice Arthur Laviolette, 87, of Gladwin, MI, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Maurice was born in Saginaw, MI on Aug. 9, 1931, the son of Arthur and Alice (Bedord) Laviolette. He was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving his country during the Korean Conflict. On Jan. 23, 1983, he was united in marriage to Shirley Good in Las Vegas, Nevada. Maurice was employed with GM and retired in 1991 from Saginaw Stearing Gear. He had lived in Gladwin County for the past 30 years, and he enjoyed fishing, long walks and morning coffee with friends at the Marathon Station.

His memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife, Shirley Laviolette of Gladwin; son, Don (Faith) Laviolette; daughter, Joyce; three stepdaughters, Annette, Colleen and Kim. He was blessed with nine beautiful grandchildren and even precious great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his sister, Jackie (Lucky) Lee and several nieces and nephews.

Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary