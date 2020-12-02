1/1
Melissa (Barnes) Carrell
1974 - 2020
Melissa (Barnes) Carrell, 46, of Gladwin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1974, the daughter of Lloyd and Patricia (Witer) Barnes in Midland. On October 15, 1999, she was united in marriage to Matthew Carrell in Gladwin. They shared 21 wonderful years of marriage. She loved sunflowers, some would say obsess, she took numerous photos, and even decorated many of her rooms in sunflower. Melissa thought the world of her family, and will always be remembered as a kind and devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Matthew Carrell of Gladwin; children, Amber, Austin, Reilly, and Jacob; granddaughter, Isabella; father, Lloyd Barnes; sister, Laura (John Jr.) Corlew; nieces and nephews, Delani, John Michael and Caleb; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Barnes.
Graveside services for Melissa will be conducted on Thursday, December 3, 2020, 2 p.m. at Butman Township Cemetery, Gladwin. There will be a private visitation for immediate family and friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the graveside service. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Butman Twp. Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Butman Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
