The graveside burial service for Mica C. Whisler Neville will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Ridge Cemetery, Pratt Lake Rd., Gladwin Township, Gladwin, MI. Family and friends are welcome to attend a luncheon to follow. Mica C. Whisler Neville, 44, of Gillette, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family after a difficult battle with a longtime illness. Mica was born Dec. 15, 1975, to Michael R. Whisler and Debora (Johnson) Semple in Clare, Michigan.

She moved to Gillette as a small child with her family and attended Campbell County High School. She later received her associate degree in business administration from Mid Michigan Community College. Mica is survived by her daughters, Bridget and Addison Neville; mother, Debora (Lindsay) Semple; sisters, Annette (Dean) Smith and Marissa (Matt) Kuhbacher; step-sister, Dani Creech; maternal and paternal grandparents; along with many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael R. Whisler; grandparents, Robert and Lucille Whisler; grandmother, Gloria Johnson; step-grandfather, William Semple; and grandfather figure, Lyle Gary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store