1/1
Mica C. Whisler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The graveside burial service for Mica C. Whisler Neville will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Ridge Cemetery, Pratt Lake Rd., Gladwin Township, Gladwin, MI. Family and friends are welcome to attend a luncheon to follow. Mica C. Whisler Neville, 44, of Gillette, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family after a difficult battle with a longtime illness. Mica was born Dec. 15, 1975, to Michael R. Whisler and Debora (Johnson) Semple in Clare, Michigan.
She moved to Gillette as a small child with her family and attended Campbell County High School. She later received her associate degree in business administration from Mid Michigan Community College. Mica is survived by her daughters, Bridget and Addison Neville; mother, Debora (Lindsay) Semple; sisters, Annette (Dean) Smith and Marissa (Matt) Kuhbacher; step-sister, Dani Creech; maternal and paternal grandparents; along with many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael R. Whisler; grandparents, Robert and Lucille Whisler; grandmother, Gloria Johnson; step-grandfather, William Semple; and grandfather figure, Lyle Gary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved