Mica Whisler

Mica Whisler Obituary
Mica C. Whisler Roberts Neville, 44, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family after a difficult battle with a longtime illness.
A memorial service was held at Roadway Alliance Church, Saturday, February 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Gladwin, Michigan.
Mica was born Dec. 15, 1975, to Michael R. Whisler and Debora (Johnson) Semple in Clare, Michigan.
She moved to Gillette as a small child with her family and attended Campbell County High School. She later received her associate degree in business administration from Mid Michigan Community College.
At a young age, she met and married Gary Ehmcke. They later divorced. She met and married former spouse Justin Neville and had two beautiful daughters, whom she loved deeply, Bridget Elaine and Addison Marie.
Mica, as so many know, had a vibrant personality. Her love of cats, painting, photography, crochet, reading, antiques and anything crafty gave her great joy.
Mica is survived by her daughters, Bridget and Addison Neville; mother, Debora (Lindsay) Semple; adopted father, Sergio (Jean) Roberts; sisters, Annette (Dean) Smith and Marissa (Matt) Kuhbacher; step-sister, Dani Creech; brother, Jareth Roberts; maternal and paternal grandparents; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael R. Whisler; grandparents, Robert and Lucille Whisler and Scott and Olivia Roberts; grandmother, Gloria Johnson; grandfather, Lyle Gary and step-grandfather, William Semple.
In lieu of flowers, donations for her daughters are being accepted at Security State Bank in Gillette in Mica's name. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 20, 2020
