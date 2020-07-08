Michael A. Toaz, 68, of Gladwin, passed away suddenly on June 22, 2020 at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor. Michael was born August 30, 1951 the son of Richard and Barbara (Vogel) Toaz in Lansing. After graduating from Western Michigan University, he received his bachelor's degree in teaching, he then proceeded to work his way towards a master's degree from Central Michigan University. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Ann Kelley on June 21, 1974 in Detroit. Mr. Toaz was employed for Gladwin Community Schools as a teacher until his retirement. He was a simple man that enjoyed the little things in life such as wood working, fishing, hunting, and gardening. Above all else, Mike loved and cherished his family and wanted to spend as much time with his three children and three granddaughters as possible.
Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Toaz of Gladwin; three children, Matthew (Carly) Toaz of Ann Arbor, Mark Toaz of Gladwin, and Melissa (Ryan) Tempich of Washington Township; three granddaughters, Eliza, Audrey, and Maeve; and his sister, Carol (Seth) Phillips of Kalkaska. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kathy.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.