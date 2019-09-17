Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Donagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Alan Donagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Alan Donagan Obituary
Michael Alan Donagan, 66, of Gladwin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Mid Michigan Health, Gladwin. He was born on May 26, 1953, the son of Donald and June (Trewern) Donagan in Detroit. On Oct. 26, 1974, he was united in marriage to his true love Lynda Shaver. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin and was an avid NASCAR fan. His passion for the #3 car could only be surpassed by his love for his family, including his cats and dog "Marley." Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Lynda Donagan; two daughters, Heather (Dave Parsons) Peer and Dawn (Jim) Buzzell; grandchildren, Leajo Kitzman, Justin Hannah, Alex Hannah, Karly Buzzell, Ryan Hannah, and Brenna Buzzell; sister, Susan Manosky; in-laws, Fred and Carrie Shaver, Nancy and Dave Lambdin, Pam and Bill Johnson, Debbie and Garey Boynton; aunt, Barb Rigole; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sally Vanzo; and brother, Donald Donagan.
Memorial services honoring Michael will be conducted by Pastor Emily Olsen on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Gladwin, Michigan. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
Download Now