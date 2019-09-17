|
Michael Alan Donagan, 66, of Gladwin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Mid Michigan Health, Gladwin. He was born on May 26, 1953, the son of Donald and June (Trewern) Donagan in Detroit. On Oct. 26, 1974, he was united in marriage to his true love Lynda Shaver. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin and was an avid NASCAR fan. His passion for the #3 car could only be surpassed by his love for his family, including his cats and dog "Marley." Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Lynda Donagan; two daughters, Heather (Dave Parsons) Peer and Dawn (Jim) Buzzell; grandchildren, Leajo Kitzman, Justin Hannah, Alex Hannah, Karly Buzzell, Ryan Hannah, and Brenna Buzzell; sister, Susan Manosky; in-laws, Fred and Carrie Shaver, Nancy and Dave Lambdin, Pam and Bill Johnson, Debbie and Garey Boynton; aunt, Barb Rigole; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sally Vanzo; and brother, Donald Donagan.
Memorial services honoring Michael will be conducted by Pastor Emily Olsen on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Gladwin, Michigan. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 18, 2019