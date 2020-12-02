1/1
Michael D. Davis
Michael D. Davis of Gladwin passed away on November 25, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 25, 1943 to the late Elanor and Eugene Davis in Flint, Michigan. Mike served his country proudly as a United States Marine. After serving his country, he became employed at General Motors. He retired from GM in 1993. He has spent his retirement doing all of the things he enjoyed: building, working in the garage, camping, lawn work, and spending time with his family. Mike married the love of his life, Debra (Fitzpatrick) Davis on May 31, 2003.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debra; his children, Michele (Russ) McCarley of Beaverton, Michael Davis of Bancroft, Julie (Andy) Manges-Peters of Beaverton, Richard (Sara) Fitzpatrick of Beaverton, and Nelson Fitzpatrick of Gladwin. He was blessed with many grandchildren, Melissa, Ryan, Erika, Brendan, Abby, Denver, Dalton, RJ, Amara, Eli, and Hawk. He was also blessed with several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, George and Edward Davis; and a sister, Sharon Shirkey.
As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home
135 N. Silverleaf St.
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
