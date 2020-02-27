|
|
Michael Dargie, 73, of Beaverton, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mid Michigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born on June 21, 1946, the son of Arthur and Olive Dargie in Jackson. Michael was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving his country during the Vietnam Era. He was a skilled carpenter for several employers, but he was so proud to be gifted with the ability to be called jack of all trades. On January 8, 2004, Michael was united in marriage to his true love Bridget. They shared many wonderful years together. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to hunt and fish.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bridget Dargie; five children, Michael (Shelley) Dargie, Gwendolyn Sheimder, Joseph Dargie, Gennifer (Derrick) Nelson, Casie Dargie; four grandchildren, Michael, Tesia, Danielle and Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Evie.
Memorial services was conducted by Pastor Lynn Chappel on Saturday, February 22, 1 p.m. at the Beaverton United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 28, 2020