Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
430 SOUTH ROSS ST.
Beaverton, MI 48612
(989) 435-9841
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dargie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dargie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Dargie Obituary
Michael Dargie, 73, of Beaverton, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mid Michigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born on June 21, 1946, the son of Arthur and Olive Dargie in Jackson. Michael was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving his country during the Vietnam Era. He was a skilled carpenter for several employers, but he was so proud to be gifted with the ability to be called jack of all trades. On January 8, 2004, Michael was united in marriage to his true love Bridget. They shared many wonderful years together. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to hunt and fish.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bridget Dargie; five children, Michael (Shelley) Dargie, Gwendolyn Sheimder, Joseph Dargie, Gennifer (Derrick) Nelson, Casie Dargie; four grandchildren, Michael, Tesia, Danielle and Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Evie.
Memorial services was conducted by Pastor Lynn Chappel on Saturday, February 22, 1 p.m. at the Beaverton United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -