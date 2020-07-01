Michael Jeremy Tafel
Michael Jeremy Tafel, age 14, of Clare, passed away suddenly with his mother by his side on June 23, 2020, due to a pulmonary embolism following ankle surgery. The son of Vivian Youngblade-Sykes and Aaron Sykes, Michael was born on September 2, 2005, in Saginaw, Michigan. Michael loved playing video games, riding his bike, and he was incredibly excited to be on his high school football team this fall. He loved all food and was never a picky eater, but he especially enjoyed Chinese food.
Michael was loved by everyone who knew him. He was an amazing big brother who was helpful at all times, whether it was pitching in to wash dishes, make dinner, or help with his siblings, parents, and grandparents.
Michael is survived by his loving parents, Vivian Youngblade-Sykes and Aaron Sykes; siblings, Danielle Tafel, Kaylee Sykes (Ty Moten), Erin (Mateo) Rosales, Vidaliah Sykes, Ashton Hansen, Tristan Tafel, Khloe Baase, and Hudson Youngblade; niece and nephew, Avery Tafel and Mateo Rosales, Jr.; grandparents, Sandy Moore, Dennis Pratt, and Becky Tafel; great-grandparents, David Youngblade and Nan Pratt; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his younger brother, Aleck Youngblade, and his great grandmother, LaVerne Youngblade. Visitation took place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fischer Family Funeral Home, 504 N. Michigan Avenue, Saginaw, MI 48602. In accordance with current state mandated restrictions, social distancing and limitations on number gathered within the building will be observed.
Attendees are also kindly asked to wear a mask or other facial covering while inside the funeral home. Once family and friends pay their respects to Michael at the funeral home, please continue the celebration of his life from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 22, 2200 S. Niagara Street, Saginaw, MI 48602. Memorials in honor of Michael may be made to his family. For information, please call 989-755-8277. To express your condolences, please visit www.fischerfuneral.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
