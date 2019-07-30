|
|
Mildred Morrell Merrifield, 73, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on July 22, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Midland with her family by her side following a brief illness. Morrell was born on Sept. 10, 1946 in Nashville, TN to Loyd and the late Mildred (Cox) Danner. Morrell is survived by her children, Julia (Wayne Jr.) Zabel, David Merrifiel; and Curt's children, Robert and Brian Schmahl.Her grandchildren, Amanda Zabel and Jacob Zabel; her father, Loyd; brother, Loyd Danner Jr.; sisters, Cindy (Dennis) Kotkoski and Susan Danner. Morrell proudly served her country in the United States Army and the Air National Guard.
Our mother walked through life with loving kindness as a harmony seeking idealist, with a strong sense of realism. She enjoyed reading fiction, story-telling, knitting, traveling and especially loved spending time with her family and the people she loved. In accordance with Morrell's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life is being scheduled for a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home – Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 31, 2019