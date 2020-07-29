So sorry to learn of Maurine's passing. She was my high school chemistry teacher, and was instrumental in my becoming a teacher when she had another student and me conduct chemistry demonstrations for junior high classes. She must have also seen greater potential in me than I was demonstrating; she chewed me out one day for only getting an A- on an exam; in later years I thanked her for that. Later I was also privileged to have worked with Gene, when we both arrived in Alma in 1967.

Richard Tesman