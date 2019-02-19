Home

MJ Morell Obituary
MJ Morell, age 88, of Gladwin, formerly of West Bloomfield, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Lou Morell. He is survived by his children, Michael (Jose) Morell, Todd (Cheryl) Morell, Diane (Doug) Milam, Laura (Eric) McLaurin; grandchildren, Kelly (Jamil) Fakhoury, Dayle (Clay) Percle, Christina (Kyle) Finch, Mason Morell; 10 great-grandchildren and two on the way; brother-in-law, John (Anne) Grissim; sister-in-law, Donna (David) Schwartz; many nieces and nephews. MJ was a Michigan State Alumni and an avid Spartans fan.
A memorial service for MJ will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 20, 2019
