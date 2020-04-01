|
Murnie Lavern Breault passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home in Hopedale, Massachusetts.
He was born on October 17, 1929 in Saginaw, Michigan to Mabel Alice (Hodges) and Murnie Breault. He grew up on the family farm in Gladwin Township, Michigan surrounded by a large family. He graduated from Gladwin High School in 1950. After serving four years in the US Navy, he married Jean Louise Winsor of Hopedale, Massachustts in 1955. He had lived in Hopedale since that time and was employed as a tool and dye maker.
Survivors include his children, Thomas Lavern (Marylee) Breault and Edward William (Sue) Breault; grandchildren, Tracey (Chad) Johnson and Christopher (Robin) Breault; great-grandchildren, Luke Johnson and Elisha Johnson; brothers, Max Joseph (Beverly Miles) Breault and Neil J (Patricia L Raymond) Breault; sister, Janice Eileen (Thomas) Cartmill; sister-in-laws, Dawn (Shaull) Breault and Patricia Louise (Maulding) Breault. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and borthers Elroy Frederick, Don Eldon and Stanley Eugene.
He was a proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 2, 2020