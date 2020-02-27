|
Myrtle Cremeans, 93, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on February 25, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1927 to Marshall and Carrie (McQueston) in Gladwin. She married Clarence "Scoop" Cremeans on December 4, 1948 in Standish, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 2010. Myrtle worked for Janet Davis Cleaners in Dearborn and also was a member of the Wagarville United Methodist Church. Myrtle also loved making bears for the children's hospitals throughout Michigan. She has lived in Gladwin County for the last 24 years, previously residing in Dearborn. Surviving her are her son, Stephen (Diane) Cremeans of Florida; step-daughter, Doris (Dennis) Bates of Vassar; along with six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents; 10 brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, February 28, 2020 at noon at the Wagarville United Methodist Church, Gladwin. Pastor Doug Hasse will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Ridge Cemetery Gladwin. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wagarville United Methodist Church. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 28, 2020