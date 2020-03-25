|
|
Nancy Helen Kleiss passed away March 17, 2020 at MMRMC- Midland following a brief illness. She was welcomed into Heaven and into the arms of her Heavenly Father and her family members waiting for her.
Nancy was born in Gladwin County on January 1, 1944 to Henry and Frida (Steinkraus) Will. She attended and graduated from Gladwin Schools, later moving to Midland to work. She later met the love of her life Neal Kleiss. They were married on May 26, 1973. They moved back to Gladwin and resided there the rest of her life.
Nancy loved to cook, bake, entertain, and serve the Lord in any capacity that she could. She was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church. Nancy was also involved in the jail ministry for women, Christmas food boxes, and numerous other activities.
Nancy will be truly missed, when there was a need, Nancy was always ready to serve in any way she could. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Neal of 46 years; sister, Marilyn (Bill) Roggow; brother, Eldon (Gail) Will of Gladwin; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dear friend Mary Sherman. She is proceeded in death by her parents, and her brother, Wayne Will.
Those wishing to express a donation of sympathy, may send it to Emmanuel Baptist Church of Gladwin in honor of Nancy. As per Nancy's request and wishes no services will be held. The family extends a sincere appreciating to Butman Township Rescue Team and Gladwin MMENC ambulance for the excellent care for Nancy.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 25, 2020