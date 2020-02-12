|
Nancy Stankowski, 81, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1938, the daughter of John and Alma (Hilliard) Thomas in Manistee. On August 2, 1958, she was united in marriage to her true love Leonard Stankowski in Manistee. She was employed for many years at Sears and Roebuck in Gladwin and retired from the Gladwin County Clerk's office. She was a devout member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In her spare time Nancy would volunteer for the Sacred Heart Mission and Gladwin County Library. Her kindness and love for others was infectious, dispersing general goodwill to the people of Gladwin County.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years, Leonard Stankowski of Gladwin; daughters, Lori (David) Peglow of Kawkawlin, Denise (Mitch Madison) Jones of Piney River, VA; sons, Gary (Susie) Stankowski of Houston, TX, Kevin (Lisa) Stankowski of Grand Rapids; daughter, Susie Everhardt of East Lansing; eight grandchildren, Jared, Jacob, Adam, Sarah, JoJo, Kristen, Mia and Lily; two great grandchildren, Darren and Aeris. She is also survived by brothers in-law, Tom Maternowski of Manistee, Jim (June) Stankowski of Scottville, Rich (Linda) Stankowski of Ann Arbor, sister in-law Janet (Gale) Tyndall of Scottville along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Therese Heintzelman and Barbara Maternowski; parents, brother in-law Howard Heintzelman, and son in-law, Mike Everhardt.
Memorial Mass honoring Mrs. Stankowski will be conducted on Saturday, February, 15, 2020, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gladwin. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the Sacred Heart Mission or Gladwin County Library. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkoko
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 13, 2020