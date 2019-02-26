|
|
Neil A. Johnson, 79, of Gladwin, formerly of Lapeer, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Neil was born on June 26, 1939. He was retired from General Motors Truck and Bus in Pontiac. He enjoyed fishing, feeding and watching wildlife. He especially loved playing pool. He was a member of Secord Lake Eagles F.O.E. Aerie 4121 and a former member of the Big Boys.
Neil is survived by his wife of 34 years, Billie; and his children, Allen Johnson, Theresa Bailey, Janice (Rod) Burns, Stephanie (Nicole) Johnson, Sheila Nelson, Mary Jo Guy (Andre); many many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 27, 2019