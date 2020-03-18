|
|
Neil D. Bruner, 68, of Gladwin, passed away quietly in his home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1951, the son of Daniel and Mable Bruner of Gladwin. On January 11, 1969, he was united in marriage to his one true love Bulah Hammersley of Harrison. Neil enjoyed being outside making new adventures hunting, fishing, camping, tubing, and watching the birds. Many days you would catch him on his tractor in his yard, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved dog Buffy.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Neil Bruner Jr. of Coleman, Jeffery Bruner of Oil City, Michael (Roxanne) Bruner of Coleman and Corey (Christina) Bruner of Gladwin; his siblings Bonnie and Dwain Grant of Beaverton, Louise and David Stachowiak of Beaverton, Mary Price of Gladwin and Bertha and Keith Ranville of Coleman.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents and his true love Bulah.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. He will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkoko tovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 19, 2020