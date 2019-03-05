Nelson "Jack" Plude, 80, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. He was born in Gladwin on July 26, 1938, the son of John and Olive (Sparks) Plude. On July 26, 1963, he was united in marriage to his true love Margaret "Maggie" McKenna in Gladwin. He was employed by Huhtamaki in Coleman until his retirement in 2000. Jack has lived his entire life in Gladwin, he was a proud farmer who also loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gladwin and was also a veteran of the United States Army.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 55 years, Maggie Plude of Gladwin; sons, Patrick (Bonnie) Plude of Coleman, Nelson "John" Plude Jr. of Kalkaska, Matthew Plude of Waupaca, Wisconsin; daughters, Lisa (Rich) Johns of Gladwin, Ann (Travis) Roehrs of Gladwin, Carrie (Brad) Baranowski of Madison, Wisconsin. His children blessed him with five grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard (Pat) Plude, Roselle (Jack) Runyan, Barbara Jean Owens, Josie Weckesser, Delores (Ron) Bigelow, and Karen Mitchell; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bernard Plude, Leo Plude, Elaine Wolfe, Edward Plude, Rita Bloing, Margaret Owens, Walter Plude, Nick Parker and Exzilda Parker. Funeral Mass were conducted by Father J. Marcel Portelli on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation were held on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 2-9 p.m. with a Liturgy at 7 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan and on Saturday from noon until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .