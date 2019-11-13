Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes Durand Chapel
501 N. Saginaw St.
Durand, MI 48429
(989) 288-3106
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicki Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicki F. Townsend

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicki F. Townsend Obituary
Nicki F. Townsend, age 73, of Gladwin, formerly of Durand, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at University of Michigan Hospital. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. Pastor Donald Block will be officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Nicki Frances Hutchinson was born, December 11, 1945 in Petoskey, MI a daughter of James and Valerie (Nicki) Hutchinson. On April 11, 1986 she married Robert Townsend. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, square dancing and spending time with her family. Prior to her retirement, she was an office manager for State Farm Insurance for many years.
Nicki is survived by her husband, Robert Townsend; children, Angela (John) Moore, Robert Watkins, Brian Watkins, Selina Robinson, Monica (Adam) Coolich and Rebeka (Jeff) Taylor; 15 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Joe (Paula) Hutchinson, Art Hutchinson, Tom (Deb) Hutchinson and Ray (Dawn) Hutchinson; sisters, Audrey Hutchinson, Valerie (Ross) Bassett and Mary Seresroz and sister-in-law, Jan Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Duffy, Walt, James and Herb.
Memorial contributions in Nicki's name are suggested to the family at this time. Online condolences may be sent at www.watkinsfuneral homes.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -