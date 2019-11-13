|
|
Nicki F. Townsend, age 73, of Gladwin, formerly of Durand, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at University of Michigan Hospital. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. Pastor Donald Block will be officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Nicki Frances Hutchinson was born, December 11, 1945 in Petoskey, MI a daughter of James and Valerie (Nicki) Hutchinson. On April 11, 1986 she married Robert Townsend. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, square dancing and spending time with her family. Prior to her retirement, she was an office manager for State Farm Insurance for many years.
Nicki is survived by her husband, Robert Townsend; children, Angela (John) Moore, Robert Watkins, Brian Watkins, Selina Robinson, Monica (Adam) Coolich and Rebeka (Jeff) Taylor; 15 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Joe (Paula) Hutchinson, Art Hutchinson, Tom (Deb) Hutchinson and Ray (Dawn) Hutchinson; sisters, Audrey Hutchinson, Valerie (Ross) Bassett and Mary Seresroz and sister-in-law, Jan Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Duffy, Walt, James and Herb.
Memorial contributions in Nicki's name are suggested to the family at this time. Online condolences may be sent at www.watkinsfuneral homes.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 14, 2019