Norbert "Bud" Vermeesch, 84, of Beaverton, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Huron Woods Nursing and Rehab Center in Kawkawlin. He was born on March 29, 1936, the son of Aloyisious and Nora (Van Sumeran) Vermeesch in Essexville. Bud worked for Bay City Chevrolet and R & R Redi-Mix before moving to Beaverton in 1973. He would go on to buy Beaverton Transit Mix. He later built three more concrete plants, Buds Transit Mix in Omer, East Tawas and West Branch. He enjoyed very much his businesses. He retired in 2004, selling his business to Elmers. He wintered in Arizona, and loved to shuffle board. He also loved his old cars and with his grandson Blake participated in many car shows and parades.
Left to cherish his memory are his companion, Betty Krull; children, Don (Teresa) Vermeesch of Twining, Lynette Vermeesch of Beaverton, Michelle (Rick) Tacey of Twining, Aileen (Rick) McCoy of Beaverton, and JeanAnn Vermeesch of Bay City; Betty's children, Kip (Deb) Krull and Keith Krull both of South Dakota; grandchildren, Jennifer (Bob) Whitehouse, Adrienne (Brad) Russell, David Bashaw, Christopher Downes, Michael Vermeesch, Krista (Jason) Tacey-Cater, Jolene (Wes) Fales, Shawna (Darin) Douchette, Arick McCoy, Raelene (Johnny) Rozich; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Tom (Sandy) Vermeesch of Essexville, Jeanette Bujalski of Bay City, Rosemary (Larry) Tackman of Florida, Cheryl Phillips of Colorado; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; Betty's son, Kim Krull; siblings, Mary Jane Cooper, JoAnn Bujalski, Jim Vermeesch, Richard Vermeesch, and Donnie Bissonnette.
Funeral services honoring Bud will be conducted by Pastor Martin Hodge on Thursday, July 16, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Beaverton Church of Nazarene. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 1-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to B.A.B.A. (Beaverton Area Business Association) or Beaverton Historical Society. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.