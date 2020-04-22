|
Norene J. Kemp, 88, died April 14, 2020. A memorial service will held be at a later date.
She was born January 19, 1932, near Lyons, Colorado to William N. Hutchinson and Edna C. (Leeth) Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Walter J. Kemp, a son Michael Kemp and three grandchildren Michael, Laura, and Ryan Kemp.
She is survived by a son, James Kemp, Gladwin; two daughters, Cherrie Benchley (husband Kenneth) also of Gladwin; daughter, Julie Elliott (husband, Kent), Frankfort; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A long-time resident of Gladwin County, Norene and Walter were proprietors of the Spinning Wheel Restaurant in Beaverton and later Norene was the proprietor of the Yarn Shoppe in Gladwin. She will be greatly missed by family and many friends. In lieu of flowers you may make donations in her honor to the Gladwin Church of Christ 425 Grout St., Gladwin or Heartland Hospice, 4020 Cooper View Ste. 113, Traverse City, 49684.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 22, 2020