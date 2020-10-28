Norman Henry Meyer, 83, formerly of Saginaw and Gladwin, passed away on October 21, 2020, at We Care Assisted Living Center in Owosso. Norm was born March 31, 1937, to Henry and Lydia (Dorn) Meyer in Saginaw, Michigan. He graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1955 and spent his early years in Saginaw where he met Marjorie L. Almquist. Marge and Norm were married on April 27, 1957. She preceded him in death in March 2009.
Norm began his career at GM Saginaw Steering Gear Division's Plant 2 in 1955. He became active in UAW Local 699 soon after, serving as District Committeeman and Shop Committeeman before going on to be elected Vice President, President, and Chairman. He served as Top Negotiator on the UAW National Negotiating Team during the 1973 negotiations with the Big 3 in Detroit and afterwards became one of the Local's first Health and Safety Representatives. Following another term as President from 1979 to 1986, he was appointed Co-Director of the Saginaw HRC (Human Resource Center) where he served until retiring in 1997.
Marge and Norm moved to Gladwin in 1974 and undertook the renovation of their 79-acre Sherman Township farm, a project they would work on together for years. Norm was always busy working on the farm. He enjoyed his Belgian draft horses and Marge was a devoted breeder of Jack Russell Terriers and was involved in JRTCA events that they often traveled out-of-state to attend. The little terriers were a big part of their lives. Norm always looked forward to fall and deer hunting with family and friends on his property. In retirement, he rediscovered his love of fly fishing and made many trips to the Pere Marquette to fish with his sons. He was happy spending time with his grandkids and he always said he hoped everyone will remember the good times they had at the farm. We surely will.
He is survived by his sons, Brent (Marilyn) Meyer of Grafton, Wisconsin, Todd (Laura) Meyer of Owosso, Evan (Pamela) Meyer of Milford; his daughter, Katherine (Shawn) Muma of Gladwin; 13 grandchildren, Braxton Meyer, Melanie (Alexander) Bartholf, Charly (Jeffrey) Henry, Kelsey (Michael) Silvers, Ashley Meyer, Jillian Meyer, Dalton (Karlie) Muma, Wade Muma, Marshall Muma, Garett Muma, Cody Muma, Jasmine Muma, and Elizabeth Muma; four step-grandchildren, Sarah Rowe, Sean Rowe, Tyler Shepherd, and Tiffany Szakal; six great-grandchildren, Lincoln, McKinley, Oliver, and Lyndin Silvers, Vale Henry, and Lennyn Muma. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Carla Young; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his in-laws, Delphin and Edith Almquist; a sister, Velvery Peabody; and brothers-in-law, Floyd Peabody and John "Jack" Young.
Norm will be missed by his family and remembered always.
Graveside services were conducted by Pastor James Krach on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan.