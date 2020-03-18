|
|
Otis C. Hamacher, 90, of Gladwin, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Hurley Medical Center in Flint. He was born on April 8, 1929, the son of Herman and Viola (Fountain) Hamacher in Argentine. On January 24, 1947, he was united in marriage to his true love Helen Shorts. She preceded him in death in 1972. He was an owner and operator of Wentworth Fuel in Beaverton until his retirement. He was an avid fishermen and Detroit Tigers fan. He was very talented at tying flies for fly fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Charlotte Babcock of Gladwin, Debra (Rod) Harmon of Gladwin, and Janice Wildey of Gladwin; grandchildren, Rebecca (Pete) Pyle, Michelle Wildey, Jason Woodruff, Tracy Woodruff, Chad Woodruff, Terry Coombe, Casey Bentley, and Austin Harmon; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, seven brothers, and one sister.
Private burial will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Butman Township Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkoko tovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 19, 2020