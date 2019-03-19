Patricia Ann Nettleton, 80, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born the daughter of Harvey and Lucille (Bender) Cripps on July 14, 1938 in Flint, Michigan. On April 2, 1955 she married her true love, George J. Nettleton in Gladwin. They celebrated 58 wonderful years together before he predeceased her in 2013. She was a lifetime resident of Gladwin County and she attended Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of her daughters, Tericia (Tish) Anderson of Gladwin and Wendy (Bruce) Brown of Reed City; sisters, Norma (Donald) Davis in Indiana and Gloria Tallieau of Mr. Pleasant; and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. She was blessed with her grandchildren, Scott, Patricia, James, Collin, George and Stephanie; five precious great-grandchildren, Seth, Elijah, Pamela, Noah and Raechel.

Waiting to receive her in her heavenly home is her husband, George; daughter, Debora; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Justin and Aileen; and siblings, Russell, Harold and Alice; and her parents. Patricia enjoyed her job creating quality car parts for Simpson's Industries, she was employed there for over 30 years.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor James Krach on Friday, March 22, 2019, 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Gladwin, Michigan. The family will greet friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary